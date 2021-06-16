Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
16.06.2021
Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2021 will be published on July 16 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:
Date: Friday, July 16, 2021
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-07-16-q2
Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, + 1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 2896420.

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-half-year-report-for-2021,c3368462

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3368462/1432848.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
