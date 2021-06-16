The intended acquisition of Business Keeper consolidates EQS's position as market leader in whistleblowing provision in Europe ahead of the full implementation of the regulation. It brings with it around 300 customers, extending the pipeline of warm leads for other group services, as well as additional trained and operational sales resource for the short-term push. The €97m purchase price is being met from a mix of cash, debt and equity (up to 0.59m new shares), limiting dilution. The FY25 revenue target rises from €100m to €130m, with an (unchanged) EBITDA margin aspiration of 30%. We will update our forecasts on completion, likely to be in August.

