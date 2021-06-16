Dewpoint Appoints Michael Wagner, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Chemistry and Drug Discovery

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced the appointment of Michael Wagner, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Chemistry and Drug Discovery. Dr. Wagner has a successful track record of building and leading drug discovery organizations and delivering high quality candidates for clinical development. He will be based in Germany.

"With his deep expertise in drug discovery in multiple modalities, Michael is a wonderful addition to our global team," said Isaac Klein, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "We look forward to working with him to discover and develop condensate-modulating therapeutics, or c-mods, to address the true unmet needs of patients suffering from serious diseases."

Dr. Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, he led the Synthetic Medicinal Modalities Department within Integrated Drug Discovery at Sanofi in Frankfurt, Germany, where he oversaw small molecule chemistry, peptide drug discovery, and synthetic protein and conjugate research. During his time at Sanofi, he also led new delivery technologies for the sustained, oral, and smart delivery of biomolecules. His direct scientific contributions have resulted in more than 15 clinical development candidates and more than 75 patents or peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Wagner has served on numerous scientific advisory boards and is active in various professional societies for the advancement of chemical sciences and peptide sciences. He holds a Ph.D. in organic and bio-organic chemistry from the University of Mainz, Germany.

"Dewpoint is the leader in not only interrogating condensate biology and its role in disease, but also in leveraging these insights to advance drug discovery and development," said Dr. Wagner. "I'm thrilled to join this growing transatlantic team comprised of some of the brightest minds in the condensate field."

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. We believe that a vast range of conditions arise from the dysfunction or aberrant composition of condensates (condensatopathy) - including cancer, neurodegeneration, cardiopulmonary disorders, and metabolic disease. We are employing our integrated wet lab/machine learning platform to identify a suite of condensate-modulators (c-mods) with the potential to alter the course of these diseases. Our scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

Learn more at dewpointx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Scientists or investors interested in biomolecular condensates can also visit condensates.com for news and updates in the field.

