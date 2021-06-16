ThroughPut Inc Named A Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Provider 2021 by Manufacturing Tech Insights

Breakthrough data-driven AI-Powered Supply Chain Solution enables manufacturers to meet demand-driven capacity management and distribution

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc, the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced that it has been awarded the " Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Companies of 2021" by Manufacturing Tech Insights Magazine, a renowned and trustworthy platform and knowledge source for C-suite executives, decision-makers and manufacturing leaders.

A distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, and IT VPs, including Manufacturing Tech Insights editorial board, finalized the "Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Companies- 2021" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants.

"It's a great pleasure to include ThroughPut, Inc. in our ranking list for its continued success in developing cutting-edge solutions that address the most urgent industry challenges and provide our growing list of satisfied customers with the highest value solution, on-time and on-budget," said Laura Davis, Managing Editor of Manufacturing Tech Insights. "I congratulate ThroughPut, Inc. for its achievement".

ThroughPut is ranked by Manufacturing Tech Insights publications based on its specialties in Outsourced Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Reverse Logistics, Offshore Manufacturing, and Nearshore Manufacturing.

ThroughPut aims to boost significant financial shareholder value right from the shop-floor to the top-floor. Manufacturers will now be able to leverage AI-driven industrial operations to accelerate their Earnings Per Share, through rapid and concrete financial gains along with productivity increases.

ThroughPut has emerged as the thought leader in the industrial supply chain technology arena with a team that is easily one of the best in the world. Having TOC (Theory of Constraints) specialists, AI (Artificial Intelligence) experts, and supply chain gurus in its ranks, ThroughPut continues to push AI innovation in operations further and bring new breakthroughs in supply chain optimization. Bubbling with energy, passion, and will to create greater possibilities, the company is quickly expanding to new global locations.

"We are honored to be recognized by Manufacturing Technology Insights as a top Supply Chain Management Solution Provider," said Ali Raza, Founder & CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "Some of the highest traffic we've received on our website during the pandemic was related to our capacity planning and management capabilities . The pandemic has taught us that it is a more effective strategy to help our clients actively manage their material flows and product blends through their capacity constraints with our Supply Chain AI system , than it is to merely match once-in-a-lifetime surges with incrementally better demand prediction systems".

