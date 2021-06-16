Hopin Expands Beyond Virtual Events to Provide Onsite Solutions for Hybrid and In-Person Events

Hopin, the leading all-in-one event management platform that enables immersive and interactive experiences from anywhere, announced today that it has acquired the leader in onsite event solutions, Boomset. With this notable acquisition, Hopin will add premier onsite event tools to its deep multi-product offerings to become a truly holistic partner that enables anyone to plan, produce and share events whether hybrid, in-person or virtual.

Johnny Boufarhat, CEO and Founder of Hopin said: "The events industry has changed forever and event organizers need a seamless solution that includes virtual and onsite technology and services. With the addition of Boomset, we will allow our customers the ability to scale and analyse any type of event by capturing both virtual and in-person audiences and data together. I am extremely proud to welcome the incredible Boomset team to Hopin as well as partner with Boomset's Founder and CEO Kerem Baran, whose attention to company culture is highly valued at Hopin."

Kerem Baran, CEO and Co-Founder of Boomset said: "Hopin has been transformational for virtual events and joining the organization will be powerful for our team and event organizers, particularly for the future of hybrid events. We believe an all-in-one platform, including Boomset's seamless onsite event solutions, will deliver on Hopin and Boomset's mutual mission to provide the best experience for our customers while continuing to scale at 'Hopin speed.'"

With Boomset, Hopin will be a destination for onsitetechnology and services, including badges, self-service kiosks, and QR code check-in; access to innovative technology solutions like tracking management with RFID/UHF/NFC, and cashless payments; and meaningful data insights that include checkin/out data, session attendance, lead retrieval, and full event demographics.

With hybrid events expected to double in 2021 (PCMA), it is crucial event organizers have the tools they need to be successful. With its immersive virtual venue, Hopin helps organizers extend their reach around the globe, and now with Hopin's new onsite capabilities, organizers will be able to produce interactive hybrid events that centralize offline and online audience analytics in a single dashboard to see substantial 360 degree insights that only an all-in-one platform like Hopin can provide.

"It has always been clear to us that hybrid events are extremely valuable for both organizers and attendees," said Boufarhat. "With our all-in-one platform, as well as more on the horizon for Hopin, we will continue on our mission to help people connect with the communities and conversations they care about whether in-person or online."

In addition to Onsite services,event organizers seek out Hopin because of itsmulti-product platform, including:

Virtual Venue helps create an immersive attendee experience for organizers to deliver powerful programs for digital audiences

helps create an immersive attendee experience for organizers to deliver powerful programs for digital audiences Studio allows hosts to leverage StreamYard's innovative broadcast studio to easily produce professional and reliable live streams

allows hosts to leverage StreamYard's innovative broadcast studio to easily produce professional and reliable live streams Event Marketing to seamlessly promote events to drive registrations and ticket sales

Since the beginning of 2020, Hopin has scaled from six to more than 660 employees in 45 countries and grown from a few hundred event creators to more than 100,000+ organizations with millions of attendees showing up each month. Since February of last year, Hopin has raised more than $565 million in Series A-C funding.

As part of its multi-product strategy, Hopin acquihired the mobile app development team from Topi in 2020 and acquired the video streaming company StreamYard, adding StreamYard's 3.6 million video content creators to its base. In 2021, Hopin acquired video hosting provider Streamable as well as video technology company jamm.

For more information, please read the post on the Hopin blog: (https://hopin.com/blog/hopin-acquires-boomset-all-in-one-event-platform)

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one, live experiences. Through its platform, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, anyone can create live virtual, hybrid and in-person events that are made highly interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020 and acquired Streamable, jamm and Boomset in 2021. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 45 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.

About Boomset

Boomset is the leading event technology solutions provider that simplifies event management for in-person and hybrid events. From digital entry with on-demand badge printing and facial recognition to session management, access control, attendee tracking, lead retrieval, gamification and more, it's a seamless web and mobile solution for all types of events. Along with best-in-class support and close to 40 dedicated team members, Boomset's end-to-end solution powers seamless and stress-free event experiences TheBoomsetWay worldwide. Learn more at boomset.com.

