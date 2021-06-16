TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of a property in Chaville (Hauts de Seine) to Groupe Villa

Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing the sale of a non-strategic asset located in Chaville, to Groupe Villa, founded and chaired by Stéphane Hirschenhaut.

This sale covers 10,630 m² of office space and includes 660 m² of ground floor retail space. It was acquired in 2015 and was part of the ex-AFFINE portfolio.

With this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to execute the disposal plan it began in mid-2019.

"Against the challenging backdrop we are experiencing from a sanitary and economic standpoint, Société de la Tour Eiffel is proving its resilience by maintaining its business momentum and forging ahead with its projects, while continuing its refocusing strategy towards offices' real estate" said Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO, Société de la Tour Eiffel

Advisors on the transaction: Screeb (Buyer's Notary) / Oudot & Associés (Seller's Notary) / Lime Capital (Broker)

Contact

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon - Advisory Director

Shan Communication Agency

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Société de la Tour Eiffel

The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA -

Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com



