Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 ISIN: FR0000036816 Ticker-Symbol: UVA 
Frankfurt
16.06.21
08:07 Uhr
30,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,30030,60015:05
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2021 | 13:42
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of a property in Chaville (Hauts de Seine) to Groupe Villa

Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing the sale of a non-strategic asset located in Chaville, to Groupe Villa, founded and chaired by Stéphane Hirschenhaut.

This sale covers 10,630 m² of office space and includes 660 m² of ground floor retail space. It was acquired in 2015 and was part of the ex-AFFINE portfolio.

With this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to execute the disposal plan it began in mid-2019.

"Against the challenging backdrop we are experiencing from a sanitary and economic standpoint, Société de la Tour Eiffel is proving its resilience by maintaining its business momentum and forging ahead with its projects, while continuing its refocusing strategy towards offices' real estate" said Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO, Société de la Tour Eiffel

Advisors on the transaction: Screeb (Buyer's Notary) / Oudot & Associés (Seller's Notary) / Lime Capital (Broker)

Contact

Press relations
Laetitia Baudon - Advisory Director
Shan Communication Agency
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Société de la Tour Eiffel
The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.
Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA -
Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices
www.societetoureiffel.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWpvlZVqaG/IynFtkpyWaWhlmGmSlGfJZpPJx5NpZJmVm2pjlZlnmpubZm9qnGdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69723-20210616_societe-de-la-tour-eiffel_press_release_-disposal-chaville.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.