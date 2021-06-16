Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
16.06.21
11:45 Uhr
3,252 Euro
-0,030
-0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2863,36415:03
PR Newswire
16.06.2021 | 13:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lars Wollung leaves the Board of Directors to strengthen Hoist Finance's initiatives on profitability and growth

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Wollung has more than 20 years of experience from the financial and IT industries. Among other positions, he was the CEO of Intrum for seven years and of the IT consultancy company Acando for eight years. Lars joined the Hoist Finance Board of Directors in 2019. He has now decided to leave his non-executive position on the Board to support the company's operational efforts as a consultant, to ensure improved profitability.

"I look forward to becoming more operationally involved in Hoist Finance. I'm convinced that there is significant potential in the company and believe that I can contribute to achieve increased profitability and growth. Hopefully my experience, not least from Intrum, will allow me to accelerate the execution of our strategy." says Lars Wollung.

"I know what Lars has achieved at Intrum and in other executive positions. I am pleased that he is willing to leave his non-executive role and focus his efforts on improving Hoist Finance's business. Lars will leverage his experience from both the credit management and the IT industries and support our efforts in becoming the most effective and efficient company in the industry" says Per Anders Fasth, Acting CEO of Hoist Finance.

Lars will assume his new role on 21 June.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/lars-wollung-leaves-the-board-of-directors-to-strengthen-hoist-finance-s-initiatives-on-profitabilit,c3368526

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3368526/1432902.pdf

210616 Press release ENG

HOIST FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.