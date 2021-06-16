Funding to be used for strategic acquisitions, new products, and continued scale and growth.

BrowserStack today announced it has secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation. The round was led by BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

BrowserStack is the global category leader in software testing on the cloud, with 50,000+ customers and four million+ developer signups. The investment will support BrowserStack's strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and continued scale and growth.

Developer-first brand and category leader

Companies today need to release software with speed and quality to remain competitive. To do this, companies have to adopt DevOps, test more, and test fast. However, for most companies, testing remains the key bottleneck in the DevOps cycle.

BrowserStack's products help developers build bug-free software for the 5 billion internet users accessing websites and mobile applications through millions of combinations of digital environments devices, browsers, operating systems, and versions. BrowserStack provides developers instant access to a cloud platform that allows them to comprehensively test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure. This means development teams can focus on building quality software at speed rather than maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure that is complex to build and impossible to scale.

BrowserStack's platform is used by developers in over half of the Fortune 500. Its customers include leaders such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, IKEA, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago. As a developer-first brand, BrowserStack has focused on product-led growth and is profitable since its inception.

Acquisitions and new product offerings

The complexity of testing in the DevOps cycle is growing exponentially, with new classes of devices, such as Smart TVs and wearables, and new mobile devices and OS versions. Software teams also have to consider testing for new use cases such as accessibility, visual correctness, and security. BrowserStack constantly looks for ways to simplify for developers the ever-growing complexity of testing in the DevOps cycle.

"We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing," said Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and CEO of BrowserStack. "Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our Product and Engineering teams. We want to achieve our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet."

Continued Scale and Momentum

In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to 750+ across seven countries and opened ten new data centers worldwide.

"Our global footprint of 15 data centers allows us to serve every developer from a location as close as possible to them," said Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack. "This reduces latency, which saves developers time, and helps them release fast. We will continue to invest in our platform to ensure every developer has an amazing experience."

As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own," says Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND. "BrowserStack makes this simple and cost-effective, giving developers instant access to the widest range of browser and device configurations to test their applications. This product is an absolute boon for today's web and app developers.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. We help Microsoft, Twitter, Barclays, Expedia, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to our Cloud. Our platform provides instant access to 2,000+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud platform that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company with offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, and Mumbai. For more information, visit browserstack.com or follow on Twitter @browserstack.

About BOND

BOND is a global technology investment firm that supports visionary founders throughout their entire life cycle of innovation and growth. BOND's founding partners have backed industry pioneers such as Airbnb, Canva, Docusign, DoorDash, Facebook, Instacart, JD.com, Peloton, Plaid, Ring, Slack, Spotify, Square, Stripe, Twitter, Uber, and Waze.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, DocuSign, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Jet, Pillpack, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable, UiPath, and Venmo are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel.

