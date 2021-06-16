NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Íslandsbanki hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Íslandsbanki hf. ("Íslandsbanki") (ID no. 491008-0160) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market 22 June 2021. Company name Íslandsbanki hf. Symbol ISB First day of trading June 22, 2021 Number of shares 2.000.000.000 ISIN code IS0000028538 Orderbook ID 228604 Round lot 1 share Segment Large Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK MIC XICE NICB classification Industry 30 - Financials Supersector 30101010 - Banks