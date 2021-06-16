Anzeige
16.06.2021
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Íslandsbanki hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Íslandsbanki hf.
("Íslandsbanki") (ID no. 491008-0160) request for admission to trading on the
Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). 

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market 22 June 2021.

Company name       Íslandsbanki hf.   
Symbol          ISB         
First day of trading   June 22, 2021    
Number of shares     2.000.000.000    
ISIN code         IS0000028538     
Orderbook ID       228604        
Round lot         1 share       
Segment          Large Cap      
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%          
Static Volatility Guard  15%         
Market segment      OMX ICE Equities / 23
Tick-size table      XICE Equities, ISK  
MIC            XICE         
                        
NICB classification              
                        
Industry         30 - Financials   
Supersector        30101010 - Banks
