Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Acast AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (310/21)

On request of Acast AB, company registration number 556946-8498, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with effect from June 17, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Acast AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. Acast AB has 136,617,200 shares as per today's date. Short name: ACAST ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 182,874,419 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960935 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227666 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556946-8498 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 17 to June 18, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27-28 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.