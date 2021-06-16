DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16-Jun-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Maria Nikulina

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board / Head of Financial Resources Department
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works"
b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary share
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
a) Identification code ISIN: RU0009084396
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares

Price Volume
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
RUB 64.565 300
RUB 64.565 1,670
RUB 64.565 2,310
RUB 64.565 10
RUB 64.565 410

Aggregated information
d) Aggregated volume 4,700 shares
Price RUB 303,455.500
e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-16
f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»

