Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen's Lumicide Ribbon Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)

Previously reported independent lab results confirmed killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon, Applied UV's proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon's effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces. CUBRC, Inc. (CUBRC), an independent scientific not-for-profit testing laboratory, performed a laboratory experiment to evaluate the ability of the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 on two (2) surface substrate materials (stainless-steel and ceramic) at a single distance and two timepoints (5 minutes and 20 minutes). CUBRC performed the tests within its CDC-permitted Biosafety Level 3 facility.

The results demonstrate that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon achieved viral inactivation (i.e., viral particles rendered non-infectious) of >3.04-log reduction (>99.908%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >3.66-log reduction (>99.978%) at the 20-minute exposure time on stainless steel, at a distance of 2-inches. On ceramic, the viral inactivation was >3.60-log reduction (> 99.975%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >4.43-log reduction (>99.996%) at the 20-minute exposure time at 2-inches.

"Since SteriLumen's inception, we have believed it to be a powerful antimicrobial technology, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from an additional highly reputable independent laboratory confirming SteriLumen's Lumicide Ribbon kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 ", said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV.

Applied UV announced on September 17, 2020, that ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), an independent microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, had tested and validated the pathogen killing activity of the Sterilumen Disinfecting System. ResInnova provided SteriLumen with their findings in a report dated September 8, 2017, and updated on May 8, 2020, which found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in dramatically reducing pathogens in the bathroom vanity/sink area. In a Report dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), which according to ResInnova is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651795/Applied-UV-Announces-Laboratory-Results-Confirm-SteriLumens-LumicideTM-Ribbon-Kills-SARS-CoV-2-COVID-19-Virus