The Swiss manufacturer has secured €185 million for the expansion of its cell and module production. Meyer Burger no longer wants to sell its solar cells to third parties in the future.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based heterojunction module manufacturer Meyer Burger has secured €125 million financing from a consortium led by German lender Ostsächsische Sparkasse Dresden. In addition, it has obtained €60 million with an, unnamed, German specialist bank for working capital financing. This means that a total of €185 million are available for expanding the company's production capacity. ...

