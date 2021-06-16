ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.: ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Provides Update

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (" ZEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to provide an update on the Health Canada review process for the ZEN Guard TM -enhanced, ASTM level 3 surgical mask. ZEN has been advised by Trebor that it received a response letter from Health Canada indicating that more information was required following their first full review. Specific guidance was provided on the remaining items, which Trebor and ZEN expect to supply well ahead of Health Canada's June 24 th timeline.

Dr. Francis Dubé, ZEN Executive Chairman commented: "We appreciate the quick turnaround of the application by Health Canada. Communications related to our safety data and approval requirements for the surgical masks have been clear and transparent - and we have been assured that the review process continues to be a priority item. We will continue to work diligently with our partners at Trebor to satisfy Health Canada's requirements to bring our highly-effective, Made-in-Canada technology to market as soon as possible."

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a next-gen nanomaterials technology company developing and commercializing technologies that help protect people and the environment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZEN Guard TM , a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar graphene compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company has a significant R&D pipeline with an interest in monomers, polymers, metal alloys, corrosion coatings, biosensors along with the production of graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots. Additionally, the company owns the unique Albany Graphite Project which provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market. Labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA, and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Pure TM Graphite is an ideal precursor material that easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical, and electrochemical methods.

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com.

