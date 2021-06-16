Anzeige
16.06.2021
Spark Aligners Does It Again With Market Leading Innovation And New FDA Approval To Give Doctors Greater Control And Flexibility

-- New Features in Release 11 Combined with Expanded Indication for Mixed Dentition to Treat Kids and Teens is a Home Run for Doctors --

BREA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced it has received FDA clearance to treat mixed dentition with its Spark Clear Aligner System, enabling orthodontists to treat younger patients. The clearance by the FDA makes Spark Clear Aligners one of a few doctor-directed aligners cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of younger patients. The robust Release 11 features new innovations and an improved user experience including new anatomical beveled attachments for patient comfort, redesigned bite ramps that enable doctors to customize for each specific tooth type to enhance engagement between the bite ramps and the teeth and downloadable STL files to offer doctors in-office solutions.