Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, CEO, David Flores, to the show with Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcements. "Psychedelic Spotlight.com continues to be our flagship website for the company," shared Flores. "I think we've done a fantastic job here evolving it into the most trusted and recognized source for news and information within the growing sector of psychedelics."

"For us, this isn't about trying to sprint. It is more so about trying to be strategic in terms of how we are positioning ourselves here to be able to take advantage of an industry that I think is going to be a pretty significant tidal wave over the next couple of years," continued Flores.

Jolly then commented on the increasing viewership of the Company's website, which recently reached over 100,000 views. "That was a very exciting thing for us to achieve," said Flores. "It's something we've been focused on since we launched the site back in May of 2020," he added. "In fact, I can share for the very first time here with you that our numbers in May were actually even better," shared Flores. "In May, we saw close to 125,000 visitors."

The conversation then turned to the Company's recent investments, including an investment with The Conscious Fund. "With The Conscious Fund, what we saw is a venture capital firm really assembling a very impressive portfolio of early-stage companies involved in the medicinal psychedelic space," explained Flores. "It continues to be my belief that we see a very nice return on this investment into The Conscious Fund over the next several years."

"With PsycheDev Inc., a technology-based company in Montreal, developing a mobile app that is essentially going to be providing guided trips," said Flores. "There is going to be a need for tools and resources for people who want to be able to participate in psychedelics as they become more mainstream, but do so safely and responsibly," he continued. "That was always what we really liked with this opportunity with PsycheDev," he shared. "We hope to see the app launch late Q4 or early Q1 2022," said Flores, adding that the Company hopes to see a significant return on investment in the future.

Flores then elaborated on the Company's financials. "Our 2018 and 2019 financials are fully audited," he shared. "It's been the company's intention, really since I came onboard back in July of 2018, to go through the process of applying to up list to the OTCQB and move the company off of the Pink Sheets and become fully reporting," said Flores, adding that the process involves a significant commitment in terms of time and money. "It absolutely remains an objective and goal to be able to one day move the company off the Pink Sheets and go through the process of trying to up list to the OTCQB."

"What I am happy to share, while nothing is definitive right now, is that I am having conversations with our accounting team and the auditors to try to put a plan in place to get our 2020 financials fully audited," he continued. "I know how important transparency is, how important credibility is, and I know that this is going to be a big part of that."

To close the interview, Flores expressed his confidence in the Company's significant role in the growing psychedelic space and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their updates and current projects.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

