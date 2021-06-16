Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of USWE Sports AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (311/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that USWE Sports AB, company registration number 556566-0601, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that USWE Sports AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. Shares Short name: USWE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4,305,022 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949771 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227441 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556566-0601 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.