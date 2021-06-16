Former Renault Group Executive Joins Connected Vehicle Data Company to Lead Automotive and Mobility Business Initiatives

Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that Benoit Joly has joined the organization as executive vice president of the Automotive and Mobility business. In this role, Joly is responsible for building business-generating partnerships with global OEMs, automotive services platforms and equipment vendors, with a strong focus on onboarding their data and creating joint value, services and experiences from millions of live connected vehicles. He will report directly to Wejo Founder and CEO Richard Barlow.

Prior to joining Wejo, Joly was head of the services business for Renault Group, a French multinational automobile manufacturer. At Renault, he coordinated and developed the company strategy, portfolio and business for both traditional and connected services in strong collaboration with the Renault-Nissan Alliance, a strategic relationship between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, which together sell more than 1 in 9 vehicles worldwide. Joly has also held senior-level positions in the Connected Home and in the Telecom industry, during which he fostered innovation and value from the Internet of Things (IoT) and broadband connectivity.

"At Wejo, we are committed to expanding the depth and breadth of connected vehicle data available to our customers, and joining forces with the world's leading auto manufacturers is critical," said Barlow. "OEMs want to work with partners they know they can trust to do good with their data, so it is vital to have a seasoned and respected leader at the helm of our initiative who understands the ins and outs of our complex business. With his unmatched experience in the automotive, telecom and IoT industries, Benoit is uniquely suited for this role, and we look forward to creating with him incremental value from our partner relationships."

"I'm thrilled to join a fast-growing, global organization at the cutting edge of one of the world's most transformative technologies," said Joly. "Not only do I commit to strengthening and expanding the successful relationships Wejo has already built, but I also welcome the opportunity to develop connected data business value with automotive manufacturers, mobility operators and all equipment and platform vendors that have yet to discover and benefit from its power."

Prior to Joly's appointment, long-time Wejo executive Sarah Larner held this role. She has been named executive vice president of strategy and innovation at Wejo, responsible for driving the organization into new markets and territories and expanding its services and products.

