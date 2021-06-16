CPI DEV TEAM LIMITED: CPI & dVEST Announce Release Date for CPIx Project

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / CPI Dev Team, Ltd. announced the release date for the upcoming CPIx tokens. After a strong start to 2021 that included the acquisition of the 'dVest' project and the launch of the dDEXX AMM and yield farm, CPI Dev Team, Ltd. has announced the release date for long-awaited CPIx tokens.

Barring any unforeseen issues, the CPI development team plans to release the CPIx project to the public on September 1st, 2021 with limited beta testing open to select participants before then.

CPIx - A True Crypto Price Index

The CPIx tokens are designed to offer token holders a massively diversified range of assets spanning the different segments of the cryptocurrency industry allowing token holders to always have access to emerging trends and projects.

To engage with the CPI, interested parties will need to obtain the CPI token which presents a stake in the overall Crypto price Index ecosystem. Users can customize the basket of currencies they want to be exposed to. For example, a CPI30 token will expose traders to 30 different cryptocurrencies. CPIx tokens will be minted and backed by component assets maintained in an escrow smart contract. Obtaining CPIX tokens occurs by depositing cryptocurrencies. Redeeming tokens happens in the opposite manner: depositing CPIX to the smart contracts will ensure traders receive their original asset back.

Multi-Chain DeFi

'The CPIx launch is the next step in our roadmap and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it,' said Herbert Law, CEO of the CPI project and CPI Dev Team, Ltd. 'We have a lot more announcements coming in the near future as well,' he added.

CPI recently announced the deployment of the BEP20 version of the flagship CPI token on Binance Smart Chain. It is currently available for trading on dDEXX and PancakeSwap, while the ERC20 version of CPI is trading on BitForex, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, HotBit, and most ERC-20 DEXs.

ABOUT CPI

Crypto Price Index (CPI)is a new innovative way to easily track the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the CPI Index, alongside its native token the CPI token, provides insight into the trading history of the leading blockchain projects. Company's mission is to make the CPI Blockchain a single trustworthy source of up-to-date price data for the digital asset markets, becoming a valuable source of information for traders and other market participants.

Media Contact:

Company: CPI DEV TEAM LIMITED

Contact: Herbert Law

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/herbert-law-4041a448/

E-mail: herbert@cpiindex.io

Website: https://www.cpiindex.io/

SOURCE: CPI Dev Team, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651949/CPI-dVEST-Announce-Release-Date-for-CPIx-Project