Let's Talk Interactive Joins Newswire's Media and Marketing Guided Tour to Build Brand Awareness, Improve SEO and More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Newswire is pleased to announce Let's Talk Interactive has joined its Media and Marketing Guided Tour to not only build brand awareness and improve its SEO performance but to also educate the industry on its mission to improve access to quality healthcare for all.

Let's Talk Interactive is a provider of customizable telehealth solutions that includes HIPAA-compliant video conferencing platforms, medical carts, kiosks, virtual clinics and more.

"The future of healthcare is telecommunications and, at Let's Talk Interactive, we've made it our mission to provide sophisticated telehealth solutions that are transforming the way physicians provide patient care," said Art Cooksey, Founder/CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "We're looking forward to our partnership with Newswire to build awareness for our capabilities and innovative products through consistent and strategic content distribution."

Let's Talk Interactive believes quality healthcare is a human right, and they've made it their mission to provide telehealth solutions that help providers offer access to quality healthcare coverage - regardless of local service levels - to eliminate gaps in the current system.

As a Guided Tour client, Newswire's team of media and marketing experts will leverage their knowledge and the company's industry-leading press release distribution services to help Let's Talk Interactive reinforce its position as the leader in telehealth software communications.

"Let's Talk Interactive has already made great strides in their industry, and our team of media and marketing experts are ready to tell their story in a way that sets them apart from the competition as the clear choice for telehealth solutions," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

For nearly 15 years and counting, thousands of customers worldwide have been leveraging Newswire's industry-leading solutions as well as the knowledge of its media and marketing experts to identify media opportunities, compose compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, generate reports on overall performance, provide educational resources and information and more.

"Our Media and Marketing Guided Tour is a great solution for small to midsize companies in all industries to capitalize on the expertise of our team and our platform to create strategic plans and production, which drives value and performance-based results," Terenzio added.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping technology companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com .

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com .

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

