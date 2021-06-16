New Partnership Raises the Standard for Hygiene and Safeguards Workplaces for Employees to Return to Work

Today, Blue Ocean Robotics the manufacturer of UVD Robots for autonomous UV-C disinfection announced that it was selected by ISS World Services, a world leading global workplace experience and facility management company, to provide autonomous robots for disinfection as part of ISS' global offering.

UVD Robots are helping to ensure outstanding cleaning and disinfection excellence. Unlike many stationary disinfection systems, the UVD Robot is a mobile, fully autonomous robot integrating UV-C light to disinfect against all known bacteria and viruses including Covid-19 not only on surfaces, but the air as well, providing a fully comprehensive infection control and prevention solution. UVD Robots enable facilities to reduce disease transmission by eliminating 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses in any room. The robots have been rolled out to more than 70 countries worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement allows ISS to offer hospital-grade disinfection to its more than 60,000 customers in 30+ countries in healthcare, pharmaceutical, life science, banking and financial services, industry manufacturing sectors. UVD Robots enable facilities to reduce disease transmission by eliminating 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses in any room.

"As we return to work, companies need to re-establish physical connections, bringing employees safely back to work environments meeting higher hygiene standards. And they need to restore the emotional connection, building employees' confidence in the safety of their workplaces. Being able to offer disinfection, which also includes UVD Robots is a powerful, effective way for our company to address and meet customers' needs and expectations," says Anders Høj, Director, Methods Technologies, Cleaning at ISS World Services.

Claus Risager, Blue Ocean Robotics' CEO, looks forward to partnering with ISS. "Our robots continue to play instrumental roles in helping businesses meet requirements prompted by the pandemic and beyond, resulting in significant reductions in workplace infections while reducing the level of employees on sick leave. The UVD Robot has unique capabilities to sense, document and show users how well disinfected an area is, enabling users to easily and quickly adjust the process and optimize if needed. A feature not found in any other UV-C disinfection robot."

About ISS

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facilities management company, provides placemaking solutions that contribute to better business performance and make life easier, more productive, and enjoyable delivered to high standards by people who care. Learn more at issworld.com.

About UVD Robots

UVD Robots is part of one of the world's leading groups in development of service robots, Blue Ocean Robotics, that includes brands GoBe Robots and PTR Robots. Blue Ocean Robotics is headquartered in Denmark and recently made Fast Company's Top 10 of 'Most Innovative Robotics Companies 2021.'

Contacts:

Camilla Almind Knudsen,

PR Coordinator, Blue Ocean Robotics

+45 61 10 02 74

cak@blue-ocean-robotics.com