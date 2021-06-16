Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce it has commenced its property wide exploration program for 2021. The extensive program utilizes a proven methodology with a track record of success (Marmot Zone - see Jan 13th release). Together with the scope and scale of this year's program, the Company anticipates its methodology could discover significant gold-silver ounces in satellite deposits across the largely underexplored 145 km2 land package. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Benchmark well exceeded expectations with its current mineral resource estimate and sees near-term potential for the upcoming drill program to deliver significant gold-silver ounces at Lawyers in terms of both quantity and quality. Our exploration strategy dovetails exceptionally well with resource definition drilling as we continue to generate new drill targets. While many explorers in the Golden Horseshoe are planning 5,000 to 20,000 metre drill programs this year, Benchmark will drill at least 100,000 fully-funded metres."

Exploration program highlights:

Up to 50,000 metres of exploratory diamond drilling including Marmot, Marmot East, Lala, Silver Pond, Guilfords Edge and a number of new targets. Initial 10,000 metres planned at Marmot

Figure 1 - Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/87677_8e22d5fad47aa813_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

www.metalsgroup.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/87677_8e22d5fad47aa813_002full.jpg

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

