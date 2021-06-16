Brentwood,Â Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, today announced the addition of Gio Pagano as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Pagano will provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship to the overall sales function at the company, helping to expand operations and support for hospice and home health providers across the U.S.

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation's leading provider of after-hours nurse triage and telehealth solutions for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience, while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.com

