Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including each of the six nominees proposed as directors, pursuant to the Company's management proxy circular dated May 11, 2021, were elected as directors. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 94% from shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|Cesar Gonzalez
|Approved
|For: 47,694,772
Withhold: 6,162,488
|88.6%
11.4%
|Matthew Happyjack
|Approved
|For: 52,815,746
Withhold: 1,041,514
|98.1%
1.9%
|Normand Champigny
|Approved
|For: 53,800,766
Withhold: 56,494
|99.9%
0.1%
|Akiba Leisman
|Approved
|For: 42,879,557
Withhold: 10,977,703
|79.6%
20.4%
|Peter O'Malley
|Approved
|For: 52,756,287
Withhold: 1,100,973
|98.0%
2.0%
|Jean Rainville
|Approved
|For: 53,731,566
Withhold: 125,694
|99.8%
0.2%
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO
ir@btrgold.com
2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87748