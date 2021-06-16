Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including each of the six nominees proposed as directors, pursuant to the Company's management proxy circular dated May 11, 2021, were elected as directors. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 94% from shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Cesar Gonzalez Approved For: 47,694,772

Withhold: 6,162,488 88.6%

11.4% Matthew Happyjack Approved For: 52,815,746

Withhold: 1,041,514 98.1%

1.9% Normand Champigny Approved For: 53,800,766

Withhold: 56,494 99.9%

0.1% Akiba Leisman Approved For: 42,879,557

Withhold: 10,977,703 79.6%

20.4% Peter O'Malley Approved For: 52,756,287

Withhold: 1,100,973 98.0%

2.0% Jean Rainville Approved For: 53,731,566

Withhold: 125,694 99.8%

0.2%

