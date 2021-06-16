Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Serstech AB (312/21)

Trading in Serstech AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 21, 2021. Short name: SERT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961156 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224251 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskningon +46 11 32 30 732.