So far, S Immo has weathered the COVID-19 crisis relatively well, with its EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share down by only c 6% between end-2019 and end-March 2021, mostly due to the impact on its hotels (c 9% of its property portfolio at present). Its future investments agenda depends on the outcome of the IMMOFINANZ takeover bid. Success would trigger a review of its hotel and residential strategy, whereas a failure would likely result in the sale of its minority stakes in both listed peers, with proceeds redeployed into new properties to further enhance its FFO1.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
