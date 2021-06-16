Ultra-Luxury Portfolio Expands on the Athenian Riviera in Greece with One&Only Aesthesis

Kerzner International Holdings Limited ("Kerzner"), the owner of the ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts and iconic Atlantis Resort Residences brands worldwide, has entered into a resort management agreement with Grivalia Hospitality S.A. for One&Only Aesthesis to be developed in Athens, Greece. The 21-hectare beachfront estate, within a 6-hectare forest reserve, responds to demand for additional One&Only experiences in Europe following the recent opening of One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro and the announced development of One&Only Kea Island in Greece, accelerating the strategic growth of the One&Only portfolio. Tucked away in a legendary hideaway on the dramatic Glyfada seafront, glamour will return to this fabled location, with a bacchanalian celebration of Athens through One&Only's ultra-luxury lifestyle experience.

"Kerzner International is very excited to be adding Athens to our European footprint. This exclusive beachfront location, just outside of the city centre of Athens, is incredible; the perfect destination to begin, or end, any Greek adventure, through the ultra-luxury experience of One&Only. We will re-imagine the golden era of Athens, a celebration through a life and energy that is true to our brand promise. We are executing our strategic growth and development of the One&Only brand globally and excited to add another One&Only experience in Greece," commented Philippe Zuber, CEO, Kerzner International. "Our partners, Grivalia, are leaders in Greek real estate investment and are committed to honouring the location and providing a legacy for the future."

A juxtaposition of ancient myth and modern indulgence, One&Only Aesthesis is at the crossroads of Greek history and culture-from the Acropolis and Parthenon to Syntagma Square and Cape Sounio and the glamourous Athenian Riviera, with its exclusive beachfront of Glyfada. The resort is just moments away from the vibrant metropolis, surrounded by endless blues and glistening islands dotting the horizon. A true paradise embodying Grecian heritage and authentic Athenian allure, the resort will be the perfect sanctuary, honouring the cosmopolitan sophistication of the '60s and '70s.

Remaining true to the One&Only brand promise, the resort will celebrate the legendary Athenian Riviera whilst providing stunning, intuitive design. A playful return to nature, the resort is inspired by the azure waters and the incredible natural surroundings, providing a modern Greek elegance, yet showcasing powerful elements dominant in Greek mythology like fire and water, carved from a palette of natural stone and timber. The resort will become a haven of independent spirit, where sea meets land, providing the allure of adventure, reigniting the charm of years gone by with thoughtfully curated experiences. As with all One&Only properties, the resort will offer innovative programming for families with children whilst carefully preserving space for adults only as well.

"Grivalia Hospitality is excited to revive a landmark site along the Athenian Riviera and join forces with Kerzner International for One&Only, a distinguished global leader in ultra-luxury hospitality. One&Only Aesthesis will be on one of the most iconic and cosmopolitan waterfront sites in Athens, originally designed by prominent Greek architects. From its development in the mid-1950s, the bungalows, the beach and the club hosted an array of the local and international jet set. Upon completion, this contemporary hybrid city resort will become the most unique high-end destination in the Mediterranean all year-round," commented George Chryssikos, Founder and Chairman, Grivalia Hospitality.

Home to a pulsating life and energy, entertainment is at the heart of every One&Only. Destined to become a culinary destination, each experience will be defined by a distinct ethos, energy, design and flavour bringing Greece to life through all senses. Located on 1600 metres of seafront, the resort will offer an iconic yet nostalgia-drenched beach club, providing an ultra-luxury, chic location from sunrise to sunset, and beyond, for guests and residents alike.

Like all properties within the One&Only collection, One&Only Aesthesis will place an emphasis on privacy, the ultimate hideaway, with the majority of accommodation being secluded villas with private pools, perfect for couples or families. Villa One will also be introduced, the definitive word in exclusivity and what will surely become Athens' most sought-after address.

Following an exclusive global partnership with leading health and wellness expert brand Chenot, the resort will be home to Chenot Spa, with tailored programmes and pioneering treatments scientifically designed to enhance guests' vitality and optimum health, all year round. Setting new standards for resort wellbeing, the partnership provides state-of-the-art, science-based treatments together with the extraordinary level of luxury and service that One&Only is renowned for. A cutting-edge fitness centre -featuring both indoor and outdoor spaces will also be part of the overall lifestyle offering.

One&Only was created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market and conceived as a hallmark of excellence. With the continued evolution of the One&Only portfolio, this new resort will complement the existing award-winning resort collection, set in some of the most beautiful locations in the world. A vivid celebration of life-glamourous in style but wonderfully unstuffy by nature-One&Only offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, genuine hospitality and lively energy that is unparalleled. From awe-inspiring natural landscapes to state-of-the-art facilities for sports, wellness, art, culinary and more, One&Only Aesthesis will elevate this iconic Riviera and return the glamour and style as the ultimate next generation destination.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited,through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, Atlantis, The Royal Resort Residences in Dubai, and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, Montenegro, and Australia. Mazagan Beach Golf Resort, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. Kerzner recently introduced SIRO, an immersive lifestyle destination, blending the boundaries between hospitality, fitness, and wellness through a fresh perspective and energizing experiences with the first resort planned for Boka Place in Montenegro.

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled. The exclusive collection includes One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives; One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai; One&Only Palmilla and One&Only Mandarina in Mexico; One&Only Cape Town in South Africa; Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in The Blue Mountains in Australia; One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia; One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla's Nest in Rwanda and the recently opened One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro. Additional resorts in development include One&Only Kéa Island in Greece and One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai, as well as communities of One&Only Private Homes around the world.

Grivalia Hospitality is a dynamic real estate investment platform, with a focus in luxury lifestyle hospitality assets in exquisite destinations in Greece. The portfolio is designed with a vision to offer a unique experience to guests, developed with the highest sustainability guidelines, and inspired by the Greek culture. Our goal is to create significant value for all stakeholders through targeted investments in the high-end hospitality sector, investments which integrate disciplined acquisition criteria, value-adding investment strategies, development capabilities and excellent relationships with high-end global brands.

