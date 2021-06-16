BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 1 June 2021 has been set at 1.411469, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 1.948325 pence per share (USD dividend 2.75 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 25 June 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 11 June 2021).

16 June 2021



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098