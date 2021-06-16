Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2021 | 16:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

handdii Raises $3M to Help Insurance Companies Digitize and Simplify the Property Claims Experience

The Series Seed round was led by Brick and Mortar Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the insurance industry continues to seek the best way to digitize and simplify the property claims experience, claim management platform handdii is announcing a $3 million Seed round led by Brick & Mortar Ventures, with participation from Nine Four Ventures and Australia-based Scale Investors and Fifty-Second Celebration. This makes the first institutional round for handdii and puts the company in a strong position to meet increasing market demand.