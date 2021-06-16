Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class D shares in Corem Property Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm - update (128/21)

Update refers to number of shares to be listed. On request of Corem Property Group AB, company registration number 556463-9440, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's D-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 17, 2021. Short Name: CORE D ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015961594 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 227437 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of D-shares to be listed: 7,032,502 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB