Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Elopak ASA on First North NOK (313/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Elopak ASA shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from June 17, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First
North NOK segment. 

Short name:      ELOo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0011002586      
Order book ID:    228603         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
