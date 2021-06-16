DGAP-News: BitDAO
BitDAO Raises $230M to Launch One of the World's Largest DAOs
? Bybit has pledged recurring contributions to BitDAO
? BitDAO aims to use its significant financial and talent resources to improve innovation, collaboration and growth across the DeFi space
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - Media OutReach - 16 June 2021 - BitDAO, one of the world's largest decentralized autonomous organizations, has completed a $230 million private sale from initial partners led by Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Dragonfly Capital. Other participants in the project include Alan Howard, Jump Capital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi and Kain Warwick of Synthetix, among a total of more than 20 institutions and DeFi projects.
BitDAO to Play a Pivotal Role in Growing the Decentralized Tokenized Economy
As an initial proponent of BitDAO, Bybit has pledged a contribution of 2.5bps of its futures contracts trading volume to the BitDAO treasury, which at January-May 2021 run rate is expected to be more than $1.0 billion per year. Bybit's recurring contributions to BitDAO will scale with Bybit business growth and overall crypto industry growth.
BitDAO's Initial Focus: Providing Funding, R&D and Liquidity
BitDAO aims to support blockchain technologies through grants (à la Gitcoin), and support existing and emerging projects through token swaps.
BitDAO affiliated R&D centers aim to employ hundreds of talents to help engineer innovations and tackle technical challenges faced by the sector.
BitDAO treasury, with recurring contributions, will be one of the largest pools of assets controlled by a DAO. These assets can be used to provide liquidity to partners, and bootstrap new protocols such as decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending and synthetics protocols.
A Change Maker for Change Makers
Homepage: www.bitdao.io
