Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class D shares in Corem Property Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm - update (129/21)

Update refers to new first trading day marked in bold below. On request of Corem Property Group AB, company registration number 556463-9440, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's D-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 18, 2021. Short Name: CORE D ISIN Code: SE0015961594 Order book id: 227437 Number of D-shares to be listed: 7,032,502 Clearing: CCP Segment: Mid cap Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB