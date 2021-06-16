Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, is pleased to announce that it has been named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. The 2021 Best and Brightest National winners honored 113 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,000 nominations.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first."

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the nation's best and brightest companies to work for," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "At Trintech, we remain committed to fostering a workplace where respect, communication, diversity and opportunities for continued education and growth are all extremely valued. Even amidst the challenges this past year has brought on, the passion and dedication of our amazing team has continued to create an environment that is indeed worthy of being called the 'Best and Brightest.'"

Numerous Trintech employees have been with the company 6+ years, demonstrating the ongoing support and growth opportunities Trintech provides to its employees. Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including:

Hybrid WFH Work Model

Open Time Off (OTO)

Comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs

100% company-paid volunteer time

Tuition reimbursement program

If you're looking to join a company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions?here.?

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

