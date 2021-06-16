Media Alert: iManage to Participate in Two Legal Innovation Panels at FT Innovative Lawyers Summit

Sessions focus on strategies and tools for acceleration of digital business, and judging finalists for collaborative innovation award in "dragon's den" style pitch

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, will take part in two virtual legal innovation panels at the sixth annual Innovative Lawyers Summit, June 15-17, hosted by the Financial Times and RSG Consulting. The themes of speed, sustainability, trust and collaboration will be explored among law firm leaders, general counsel, academics and other business innovators gathered to discuss the role commercial lawyers should play in addressing some of the dilemmas facing business and society in 2021.

Event Details: Resister herefor live and on-demand sessions organized over Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

What: iManage Panel Sessions

When: Thursday, June 17

11:50 AM - 12:35 PM CST / 5:50 PM - 6:35 PM BST

Accelerating Business: Changing at Speed

Stephanie Vaughan, Global Legal Practice Lead, iManage, will be one of four panelists discussing how technology has accelerated the pace of business. Hear from legal leaders how lawyers have become digitally adept and flexible overnight, from streamlining the commercial contracting process and working agilely to including non-legal talent in their teams. Robert Armstrong, US Financial Editor, Financial Times, will serve as moderator.

12:50 PM - 1:10 PM CST / 6:50 PM - 7:10 PM BST

Collaborative Innovation "Dragon's Den"

Rafiq Mohammadi, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, iManage will serve as one of three expert judges for the collaborative innovation award. Judges will assess finalists' project ideas based on potential industry impact and viability in a 'dragon's den' type scenario, providing feedback for developing their prototypes over the coming months.

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.

