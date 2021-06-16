Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its Quality Director Frédérique Vieville, Doctor in Pharmacy and Engineer in Biotechnology, will give a presentation on "La mise disposition de bactériophages pour utilisation thérapeutique" (The provision of bacteriophages for therapeutic use) on June 18, 2021 at the France Bioproduction congress.

This presentation is based on the work undertaken over many years by Pherecydes Pharma to develop manufacturing processes and a pharmaceutical chain to produce batches of phages in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The development of these procedures within the framework of the PhagoProd program, subsidized by the European Commission, for which Pherecydes Pharma has just received the second milestone payment, has been a multi-year project leading to the production of the first GMP batches of anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages.

The production of pharmaceutical-grade phages is a particularly complex step, but one that is necessary to be able to initiate human clinical trials and request therapeutic use within the framework of an Early Access Program (EAP).

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: "We are delighted to have reached a stage in our development where we can have batches of pharmaceutical-grade phages allowing us to pursue the development of our winning phages and meet the medical profession's need for new therapies to fight infections that are becoming increasingly complicated to treat. After many years of research, we are delighted to have products that will be used to initiate our Phase I/II clinical trials and to supply phages within the framework of an EAP in the second half of 2021

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005549/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Philippe Rousseau

CFO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 98