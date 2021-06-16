Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

2021 GPTW certification is first for Teleperformance in Turkey

Employees scored pride level at Teleperformance in Turkey at more than 80%

Top three ranked topics included diversity, Covid-19 health and safety measures and onboarding experience

90% of the worldwide Teleperformance staff currently work in independently certified best employer operations across 31 countries

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning operations in Turkey have been recognized with the first-ever Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award. Highlights of the GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas including diversity, Covid-19 health and safety measures, onboarding experience, reliability and working environment. In addition to work from home, Teleperformance hosts operations in five facilities and client sites in Istanbul, Balikesir, Usak, Antalya and Diyarbakir.

With the world still facing employment challenges and disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, Teleperformance's Turkey operations attaining 2021 GPTW certification is a noteworthy achievement, especially under continuing lockdown conditions.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President, GPTW, said: "Over 3,500 of Teleperformance's employees in Turkey participated in confidential surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous audits covering everything from employee engagement, the quality of physical work facilities to corporate culture. It is a significant milestone that the Turkish operation was able to attain certification in their very first attempt especially during a very challenging year. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance in Turkey as a 2021 Great Place to Work.

Tülay Dogrular, CEO, Teleperformance Turkey commented: "As Teleperformance Turkey our main commitment to our employees, clients and stakeholders is being a great place to work. With this goal in mind, we believe in the importance of creating a family-friendly workplace and we keep open and transparent communication with them. We see our differences as richness and treat all employees with the same respect and consideration; we celebrate diversity because it is a great strength for us. With the aim of creating a comfortable and healthy workplace, we have created the motto "We are always together" at the beginning of the pandemic and adopted remote and hybrid working models immediately. Now, we are proud to receive the Great Place to Work certification which approves that our employees are glad to work in team spirit and cooperation as part of Teleperformance Family."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 31 separate Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as great employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents around 90% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Globally, the health, safety and professional growth of our people remain top priorities for the Group. This ongoing commitment is validated by being currently independently certified as a great employer in 31 countries which represents approximately 90% of our entire worldwide workforce population. This includes both facilities-based and work from home staff. We are pleased both the independent audit findings, and, especially, the unbiased endorsements of our own employees have made us a Great Place to Work in Turkey and many other countries all around the world."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

