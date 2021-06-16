Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 16
Early Equity PLC
("Early Equity" or "the Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Early Equity held at Bishop & Sewell LLP, 59-60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 16:00 p.m, Resolutions 1 - 6 were not passed and Resolutions 7 -9 were duly passed. Consequently there will be no changes to the current Board of Directors.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further information please contact:
Early Equity Plc
Greg Collier
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Novum Securities Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400
About Early Equity plc:
Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.