Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Early Equity held at Bishop & Sewell LLP, 59-60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 16:00 p.m, Resolutions 1 - 6 were not passed and Resolutions 7 -9 were duly passed. Consequently there will be no changes to the current Board of Directors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.