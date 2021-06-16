THERANEXUS: MINUTES OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 16 JUNE 2021

The combined general meeting of shareholders was held on 16 June 2021 at 10:00 am at the Etoile Business Center, 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris.

The general meeting adopted all the resolutions by a very large majority, with the exception of the 21st resolution concerning a delegation to increase the share capital in favor of employees who are members of a company savings plan, in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors. The general meeting particularly approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The general meeting was an occasion to review the results and the main highlights of the year 2020. Regarding the current financial year, no additional information was communicated beyond that contained in the latest press release published by the company on April 7, 2021.

The voting results will be available in the next few days on the Theranexus website (www.theranexus.com in the section "General Meetings").





ABOUT THERANEXUS

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases.

Thanks to its knowledge of neuron and glial cell interactions, THERANEXUS is a pioneer in the design and combination of approved substances and has a solid and diversified portfolio of drug candidates in clinical-phase testing. The company's combined drug repurposing strategy based on a solid commercial footing and a capability to rapidly demonstrate its clinical worth, enables it to produce different high-value-added proprietary drug candidates, significantly reduce development time and costs, and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

Accordingly, THERANEXUS is well-positioned in several indications, including for Parkinson's and Batten disease, for which there is currently no treatment available.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com





THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Financial and Administrative Director

investisseurs@theranexus.fr





ACTUS finance & communication

Guillaume LE FLOCH

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

theranexus@actus.fr





FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

