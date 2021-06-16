Autocar, LLC: Autocar Truck and Big Truck Rental Partner to Launch Terminal Tractor Rental Program

Two Industry Leaders Combine Efforts to Create a Strong North American Rental Presence

HAGERSTOWN IN, and TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, and Big Truck Rental, North America's leading essential services vehicle rental provider, introduced today the first and only national terminal tractor rental program for fleets across North America. This formal strategic alliance fills a much-needed gap in the underserved terminal tractor rental market. The program will launch in Q3 this year.

"As we look into the fragmented terminal tractor market, there are so many varied needs for small, medium and large fleet owners. One of the most outstanding and critical elements needed is the support of operations to meet the ever-expanding needs of business-and this can be achieved most effectively through the strategic use of rentals," said Mark Aubry, general manager of Autocar's Terminal Tractor division. "In partnering with Big Truck Rental, we can service our customers' variable operational needs and growth requirements flexibly and comprehensively. We look forward to working together to set the standard in the terminal tractor rental industry."

Autocar Truck and Big Truck Rental - Terminal Tractor Rental Program

Autocar's advanced direct-to-customer business model and Big Truck Rental's reach in the marketplace will provide enhanced service to fleet owners. "We see an opportunity to provide a value-added rental offering to fleets across North America by leveraging technology and processes combined with the superior ACTT and the Autocar dealer network," says Zach Martin, president of Big Truck Rental. "Our top priority is to provide our customers with a service that gives them flexibility, dependability and support, allowing them to focus on their core business."

Autocar is a trusted and proven terminal tractor manufacturer. Its ACTT trucks are built with productivity and safety in mind and made to meet demanding duty cycles. Explicitly designed for spotting trailers and containers at distribution centers, warehouse/trucking yards, industrial operations, intermodal/rail terminals and port terminals, Autocar's ACTT terminal tractors include the following features:

The tallest, widest, deepest cab and door combination in the industry made from 100% steel

Heaviest-duty bumper that protects driver, cab, and rest of chassis in the event of a collision

A robust hydraulics system with fast up/down speeds and maximum durability

Exclusive four-point premium cab air suspension

Premium cab soundproofing reducing road noise

Temperature insulation and matting

Tractor-trailer auto-lock system

Easy ingress/egress

For more information on Autocar or its terminal tractor rental program, please visit AutocarTruck.com or BigTruckRental.com, or call 888-616-6772.

ABOUT BIG TRUCK RENTAL

Big Truck Rental (BTR) is North America's leading source for essential services rental and off-rent trucks. Founded in 2002 by CEO Scott Dols, BTR provides access to these vehicles through direct sales and partner service locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. As the "Anytime, Anyway Truck Solution" provider, BTR is focused on working with operational and fleet leaders to support growth, reduce costs and maximize asset utilization with top-of-the-line, new and like-new equipment.

Big Truck Rental offers a variety of rental programs to meet customer needs. Rental options include:

Complete Fleet for an immediate fleet upgrade and consistent monthly cost, without the burden of traditional truck-buying headaches and with the option to include a full maintenance package

for an immediate fleet upgrade and consistent monthly cost, without the burden of traditional truck-buying headaches and with the option to include a full maintenance package Short-Term Rental for municipalities and independent haulers to maximize core efficiencies and reduce crises within their waste removal businesses

for municipalities and independent haulers to maximize core efficiencies and reduce crises within their waste removal businesses Long-Term Rental for the flexibility some customers need to grow or shrink their fleet in order to efficiently operate their businesses, with the option to include a full maintenance package

for the flexibility some customers need to grow or shrink their fleet in order to efficiently operate their businesses, with the option to include a full maintenance package Rent-to-Purchase for waste haulers that require access to the latest-model trucks now

for waste haulers that require access to the latest-model trucks now Instant Rental for an immediate solution that gives customers the option to take quick action when new opportunities arise

for an immediate solution that gives customers the option to take quick action when new opportunities arise Customized Municipal Rental Plans for all the unique challenges that municipalities face

For more information on Big Truck Rental, visit BigTruckRental.com, or call 888-772-0058.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational trucks brand with the most advanced direct-to-customer business model, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers with the perfect tools for their job with the most uptime, support and impact to their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built, severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and ACTT-E terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks.

Autocar Truck recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24-7 access to its "Always Up" direct factory support center, staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service and provide a complete solution for customers' needs. The Autocar pledge is to do the work right the first time and to act proactively, in a timely manner and with simplicity. For more information on Autocar Truck, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 765-489-5499.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Truck

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Laura Hall, Beacon Advertising on behalf of Big Truck Rental

Email: lhall@beaconad.com

Office: 214-396-6141

SOURCE: Autocar, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651986/Autocar-Truck-and-Big-Truck-Rental-Partner-to-Launch-Terminal-Tractor-Rental-Program