YouFirst Campus, Gecina's (Paris:GFC) student residence business, will be opening a new residence located at the gateway to Paris in Ivry-sur-Seine (94) for the start of the 2021 academic year.

With NF Habitat HQE Excellent certification, this residence YouFirst Campus Paris Ivry has 367 fully furnished and connected apartments and 450 sq.m of communal areas. Close to shops, public transport links, sports and cultural activities, students will benefit from a vibrant environment and the presence of a YouFirst Manager, a service that is particularly appreciated by the residents.

Through its YouFirst Campus brand, Gecina offers 3,500 rooms across 18 campuses at ideal locations in the Paris Region, as well as leading university cities. The Group aims to offer French and international students a living environment to support their studies and community living, as well as a range of services to make day-to-day life easier for students by freeing them up from everyday constraints.

YouFirst Campus unveils its new website

The new YouFirst Campus portal has been modernized, taking a major step forward with the portfolio's digital transformation serving its clients.

The site's graphic design and architecture have been rethought to enable future clients to enjoy the YouFirst Campus brand world and experience. This portal offers a simple, quick and intuitive browsing experience, with real-time accommodation availability and rich content on the residence and the apartment chosen by the future resident. As another new feature, the Campus Mag newsfeed offers practical information, advice and tips to enjoy all that student life has to offer, both in the residence and outside.

This rollout involves a strong digitalization of processes to facilitate access to available residences and simplify our clients' steps, by transforming our organization, simplifying it and making it more efficient. Over the past year, Gecina has accelerated its digital transformation by ramping up its customer relationship management (CRM) tools with a view to building deeper knowledge of its clients offices and residential and its prospects, providing them with better service each day and over the long term.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

