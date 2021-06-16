Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Promotes Larry Avery to Senior Executive Vice President

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is excited to announce the promotion of Larry Avery to Senior Executive Vice President.

Larry has been with Birchwood for over 19 years. He started out as an Account Executive and moved up the ranks to Executive Vice President of Sales. Larry has continuously demonstrated his alignment to Birchwood's core values and his ability to ensure that Birchwood succeeds. During his time in sales, and while developing the sales team, Birchwood has grown to become one of the most reliable providers of credit related services in the nation.

In his new position, Larry will be taking an active leadership role in all the different facets of the organization: Operations, Systems, Finance, HR, Compliance, Sales and Marketing.

Don Cooper, President of Birchwood said, "I have the utmost confidence in Larry's ability and look forward to his further success with Birchwood." He continues, "Larry will be instrumental in expanding our national footprint and increasing continuity across all departments within our organization."

Larry says of his promotion, "Working for Birchwood has been the highlight of my career. From the beginning, I was drawn to their passion for delighting customers and the company's family-like culture. I will work diligently to make sure that passion and culture is preserved, and that we continue to bring value to our customers by providing outstanding service that helps them close more loans."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for nearly 30 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Birchwood Credit Services

2617 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

CONTACT:

Matt Scott

Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Birchwood Credit Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651989/Birchwood-Credit-Services-Promotes-Larry-Avery-to-Senior-Executive-Vice-President