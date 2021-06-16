Liquidity Services, Inc.: Liquidity Services awarded a contract by NEPO to sell commercial vehicles and construction equipment on its online marketplace AllSurplus

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is proud to have been awarded a place on the NEPO202 framework Remarketing of Vehicles and Plant Equipment. Under the 4-year contract awarded by NEPO, Liquidity Services will sell used cars, commercial vehicles, and construction equipment on behalf of a range of public sector organisations in the United Kingdom including local authorities, educational establishments, emergency services and NHS bodies.



All items for sale can be viewed and purchased on AllSurplus.com, Liquidity Services' leading marketplace for business surplus.

Established in 1976, NEPO undertakes high-value procurement in major strategic areas of spend in conjunction with North Eastern UK local authorities and a range of associate members. You can read more about NEPO at www.nepo.org.

