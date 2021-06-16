GGII - Hempacco, the leading manufacturer of herb and hemp cigarettes in the USA, announces they received the single largest purchase order in company's history, to produce 250,000 packs of 20 CBD hemp cigarettes for Ace & Axle brand of hemp smokables, furthering their mission of Disrupting Tobacco

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII"), the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco, announced they received the single largest purchase order in the Hempacco's history from hemp cigarette brand Ace & Axle for two hundred fifty-thousand (250,000) twenty-packs of CBD hemp cigarettes.





Ace & Axle has been working with Hempacco for over a year, collaborating to develop and market CBD hemp cigarettes in the USA and with international sales. Ace & Axle placed a starting purchase order of two hundred fifty-thousand packs of hemp cigarettes, with twenty cigarettes per pack, for their international and domestic sales in their efforts to market smokables.

"In Hempacco, we found partners that would support the achievement of our goals and who share a similar vision and passion for the CBD industry," said Jason Graff, CEO of Ace & Axle. "We were equally impressed with Hempacco's quality craftsmanship, manufacturing capabilities, and product innovation. For over a year now, Hempacco has helped us create a hemp cigarette that outranks all other smokables and stands out as the best of the best. We are now in full-scale production at their San Diego facility. We intend to continue this collaboration as we expand our business into new markets, including South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. With GGII Hempacco, we built Ace and Axle, a premium-grade hemp cigarette that delivers a rich, full-flavored smoke experience infused with the healing wonders of CBD. We are obsessed with providing a world-class product - carefully considering every aspect regarding design, packaging, raw materials, and expert assembly," concluded Mr. Jason Graff.

"Our congratulations to Jason and the entire Ace & Axle team for landing the largest Purchase Order since we've been in the hemp cigarette business. Even from the start, A&A has always been one of our first large projects. We share the same vision of Disrupting Tobacco as well as the obsession to produce the very best hemp CBD cigarette in the world," said Sandro Piancone, CEO and Chairman of GGII. "We started with research and development to produce the Ace & Axle brand, and their management team always pushed for perfection from day one. Ace & Axle's team understands that it all starts with a great product, and it follows with sales and distribution."











"We've worked and refined the Ace & Axle brand to build as close as a perfect hemp smokable as we can. Building the best CBD cigarette is not just in the hemp blend; it also includes the tipping paper, the paper, and the look and feel of the brand. For example, the box we used for the CBD smokes is soft touch, so your smoking experience starts when you take the cigarette box. The Ace & Axle brand is made with American hemp, crafted by our team in San Diego, California," said Jorge Olson, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco.

About Ace & Axle Hemp Cigarettes

Ace & Axle is a premium-grade hemp product designed for trendsetters, pack leaders, and modern-day mavericks who enjoy the gratifying taste and enjoyment of a quality hemp pre-roll. Made from 100% pure American hemp, Ace & Axle delivers a rich, full-flavored smoke experience infused with the healing wonders of natural CBD. Procured from the cannabis plant to usher in the next revolution of the wellness movement, Ace & Axle hemp cigarettes contain no tobacco, nicotine, or additives, with THC levels below the 0.3% legal limit. We pride ourselves in promoting an enhanced quality of life for all through our game-changing products that offer the perfect, non-psychoactive smoking experience that you are after every time. You can buy Ace & Axle hemp cigarettes or contact them for distribution opportunities at: www.aceandaxle.com

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

