Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juin 2021/June 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 juin 2021.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BIGG BIGG Digital Assets Inc Technology CMC Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Technology GAGE Gage Growth Corp. Life Sciences IMCC IM Cannabis Corp. Life Sciences MMAT Metamaterial Inc. Technology RWB Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Life Sciences TRUE Treatment.com International Inc. Technology

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BYRN Byrna Technologies Inc. Technology CBDT Empower Clinics Inc Life Sciences FTRP Field Trip Health Ltd. Life Sciences JUVA Juva Life Inc. Life Sciences MMEN MedMen Enterprises Inc. Life Sciences MOVE Clean Power Capital Corp Diversified Industries NTAR NexTech AR Solutions Corp Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice :

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360