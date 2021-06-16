Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juin 2021/June 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 juin 2021.
ADDITIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|BIGG
|BIGG Digital Assets Inc
|Technology
|CMC
|Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
|Technology
|GAGE
|Gage Growth Corp.
|Life Sciences
|IMCC
|IM Cannabis Corp.
|Life Sciences
|MMAT
|Metamaterial Inc.
|Technology
|RWB
|Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.
|Life Sciences
|TRUE
|Treatment.com International Inc.
|Technology
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|BYRN
|Byrna Technologies Inc.
|Technology
|CBDT
|Empower Clinics Inc
|Life Sciences
|FTRP
|Field Trip Health Ltd.
|Life Sciences
|JUVA
|Juva Life Inc.
|Life Sciences
|MMEN
|MedMen Enterprises Inc.
|Life Sciences
|MOVE
|Clean Power Capital Corp
|Diversified Industries
|NTAR
|NexTech AR Solutions Corp
|Technology
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.
Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.
For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.
