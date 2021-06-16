Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juin/June 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE Composite entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 juin 2021.
ADDITIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|AIML
|AI-ML Innovations Inc.
|Life Sciences
|AUGF
|Australian Goldfields Limited
|Mining
|BBT
|Benchmark Botanics Inc.
|Life Sciences
|BCA
|Bucephalus Capital Corp.
|Diversified Industries
|BRAX
|Braxia Scientific Corp
|Diversified Industries
|BYT
|BYT Holdings Ltd.
|Diversified Industries
|CAVU
|CAVU Mining Corp.
|Mining
|CK
|Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.
|Technology
|CSS
|Cascada Silver Corp.
|Mining
|CWRK
|CurrencyWorks Inc.
|Technology
|DRUG
|Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
|Life Sciences
|DSAI
|DeepSpatial Inc.
|Technology
|DTC
|Defence Therapeutics Inc
|Life Sciences
|DVN
|Danavation Technologies Corp.
|Technology
|EAP
|Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc
|Technology
|EDEN
|Eden Empire Inc
|Life Sciences
|ELMT
|Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.
|Life Sciences
|EMH
|Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.
|Life Sciences
|EMRG
|Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.
|Diversified Industries
|GAGE
|Gage Growth Corp.
|Life Sciences
|GGLD
|General Gold Resources Inc.
|Mining
|GLL
|Gallagher Security Corp.
|Technology
|GLOW
|Glow LifeTech Corp
|Technology
|HEAT
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
|Oil and Gas
|HUNT
|Gold Hunter Resources Inc
|Mining
|IM
|IM Exploration Inc.
|Mining
|IONC
|Ionic Brands Corp.
|Life Sciences
|MHY.UN
|Marret High Yield Strategies Fund A
|Diversified Industries
|MYND
|MYND Life Sciences Inc.
|Life Sciences
|NEON
|Neonmind Biosciences Inc
|Life Sciences
|NHS
|NHS Industries Ltd.
|Life Sciences
|NSJ
|NSJ Gold Corp.
|Mining
|OPTI
|Optimi Health Corp
|Life Sciences
|PSYG
|Psyence Group Inc
|Life Sciences
|QBAT
|Quantum Battery Metals Corp
|Mining
|RCHR
|Archer Exploration Corp
|Mining
|RDY
|Ready Set Gold Corp.
|Mining
|RKL
|Rockland Resources Ltd
|Mining
|RSF
|Rritual Superfoods Inc.
|Diversified Industries
|SCRN
|ScreenPro Security Inc.
|Life Sciences
|SGD
|Snowline Gold Corp.
|Mining
|SILO
|Silo Wellness Inc.
|Life Sciences
|SLZ
|Slave Lake Zinc Corp
|Mining
|SOLV
|SoLVBL Solutions Inc
|Life Sciences
|SPEY
|Spey Resources Corp.
|Mining
|TBI
|Thoughtful Brands Inc.
|Life Sciences
|TCC
|Trenchant Capital Corp.
|Diversified Industries
|TEMP
|Tempus Capital Inc.
|Diversified Industries
|TEQ
|Terranueva Corporation
|Life Sciences
|TEVO
|Tevano Systems Holdings Inc.
|Technology
|TRUE
|Treatment.com International Inc.
|Technology
|VR
|Victory Resources Corporation
|Diversified Industries
|WBGD
|Waraba Gold Limited
|Mining
|XIGM
|Xigem Technologies Corporation
|Technology
|XTRX
|Phyto Extractions Inc.
|Life Sciences
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|AREV
|AREV NanoTec Brands Inc.
|Diversified Industries
|ASIA
|Asia Green Biotechnology Corp.
|Life Sciences
|BETS
|I3 Interactive Inc.
|Technology
|CANA
|CannAmerica Brands Corp.
|Life Sciences
|CO
|International Cobalt Corp
|Mining
|EGFV
|Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp.
|Mining
|EMET
|Canamera Energy Metals Corp.
|Mining
|FTRP
|Field Trip Health Ltd.
|Life Sciences
|GTOO
|G2 Technologies Corp
|Technology
|IDVR
|INDVR Brands Inc.
|Life Sciences
|JBR
|James Bay Resources Limited
|Oil and Gas
|MOVE
|Clean Power Capital Corp.
|Diversified Industries
|MREY
|Monterey Minerals Inc.
|Mining
|PLLR
|Forty Pillars Mining Corp.
|Mining
|PRIZ
|Prismo Metals Inc
|Mining
|RXM
|Rockex Mining Corporation
|Mining
|SNL
|Sentinel Resources Corp.
|Mining
|TOKI
|Tree of Knowledge International Corp.
|Life Sciences
|TUSK
|Black Tusk Resources Inc.
|Mining
|UAV
|Global UAV Technologies Ltd.
|Technology
