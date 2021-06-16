Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juin/June 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE Composite entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 juin 2021.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector AIML AI-ML Innovations Inc. Life Sciences AUGF Australian Goldfields Limited Mining BBT Benchmark Botanics Inc. Life Sciences BCA Bucephalus Capital Corp. Diversified Industries BRAX Braxia Scientific Corp Diversified Industries BYT BYT Holdings Ltd. Diversified Industries CAVU CAVU Mining Corp. Mining CK Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. Technology CSS Cascada Silver Corp. Mining CWRK CurrencyWorks Inc. Technology DRUG Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. Life Sciences DSAI DeepSpatial Inc. Technology DTC Defence Therapeutics Inc Life Sciences DVN Danavation Technologies Corp. Technology EAP Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc Technology EDEN Eden Empire Inc Life Sciences ELMT Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. Life Sciences EMH Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. Life Sciences EMRG Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Diversified Industries GAGE Gage Growth Corp. Life Sciences GGLD General Gold Resources Inc. Mining GLL Gallagher Security Corp. Technology GLOW Glow LifeTech Corp Technology HEAT Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Oil and Gas HUNT Gold Hunter Resources Inc Mining IM IM Exploration Inc. Mining IONC Ionic Brands Corp. Life Sciences MHY.UN Marret High Yield Strategies Fund A Diversified Industries MYND MYND Life Sciences Inc. Life Sciences NEON Neonmind Biosciences Inc Life Sciences NHS NHS Industries Ltd. Life Sciences NSJ NSJ Gold Corp. Mining OPTI Optimi Health Corp Life Sciences PSYG Psyence Group Inc Life Sciences QBAT Quantum Battery Metals Corp Mining RCHR Archer Exploration Corp Mining RDY Ready Set Gold Corp. Mining RKL Rockland Resources Ltd Mining RSF Rritual Superfoods Inc. Diversified Industries SCRN ScreenPro Security Inc. Life Sciences SGD Snowline Gold Corp. Mining SILO Silo Wellness Inc. Life Sciences SLZ Slave Lake Zinc Corp Mining SOLV SoLVBL Solutions Inc Life Sciences SPEY Spey Resources Corp. Mining TBI Thoughtful Brands Inc. Life Sciences TCC Trenchant Capital Corp. Diversified Industries TEMP Tempus Capital Inc. Diversified Industries TEQ Terranueva Corporation Life Sciences TEVO Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. Technology TRUE Treatment.com International Inc. Technology VR Victory Resources Corporation Diversified Industries WBGD Waraba Gold Limited Mining XIGM Xigem Technologies Corporation Technology XTRX Phyto Extractions Inc. Life Sciences

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector AREV AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. Diversified Industries ASIA Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Life Sciences BETS I3 Interactive Inc. Technology CANA CannAmerica Brands Corp. Life Sciences CO International Cobalt Corp Mining EGFV Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp. Mining EMET Canamera Energy Metals Corp. Mining FTRP Field Trip Health Ltd. Life Sciences GTOO G2 Technologies Corp Technology IDVR INDVR Brands Inc. Life Sciences JBR James Bay Resources Limited Oil and Gas MOVE Clean Power Capital Corp. Diversified Industries MREY Monterey Minerals Inc. Mining PLLR Forty Pillars Mining Corp. Mining PRIZ Prismo Metals Inc Mining RXM Rockex Mining Corporation Mining SNL Sentinel Resources Corp. Mining TOKI Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Life Sciences TUSK Black Tusk Resources Inc. Mining UAV Global UAV Technologies Ltd. Technology

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé CSE, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

