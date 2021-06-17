Strike Launches New Trading Platform TradeStrike

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Considered as the new and innovative way to carry out transactions and experience trading, cryptocurrency continues to capture the interest of investors and enthusiasts everywhere. And to keep the wheels of the industry turning, more platforms are emerging to cater to the different preferences of the users.

A new platform called TradeStrike is looking to make the crypto landscape more inclusive and user-friendly by building itself as a fair and ethical trading platform for people to enjoy without any restrictions.

To elaborate, TradeStrike aims to provide a limitless and frictionless trading experience using the $STRIKE blockchain, a decentralized approach to trading equities, crypto, NFTs, and real-estate.

Creating A User-Friendly Experience

One of the elements that the founders of TradeStrike promote with their new platform is a user-friendly experience. One of the many ways they implemented this is through the design and interface of the platform.

TradeStrike will be available on a web browser-based trading and a user-friendly app which are both designed to convey comprehensive simplicity to show its commitment to delivering quality and feature-rich versions.

But aside from the overall design, TradeStrike's technology and transactions also have several benefits that users can easily enjoy.

Leveraging The Power Of Blockchain

Officially launched on April 2, 2021, StrikeCoin or $STRIKE will be used as the sole currency to be used on the TradeStrike platform to enable unrestricted access and investment opportunities for anyone from investors to enthusiasts.

The founders made sure that there's more in store for the users as TradeStrike leverages the power of blockchain in their protocols for more efficient and secure transactions.

By creating a blockchain-powered platform, TradeStrike gives open access to any region globally and gives users an equal footing in their trading experience.

In the platform's whitepaper, the founders emphasized that the transfer to blockchain-backed trading aims to remove a level of distrust and open up a fully transparent, traceable, and accountable ecosystem.

Plus, in using blockchain with StrikeCoin's protocols, TradeStrike will bridge the gap between blockchain and other tradeable assets.

Simply put, the use of blockchain in StrikeCoin allows fast transactions that are secure and highly rewarding as it breaks free from any restrictions, be it regional or businesslike.

With the emergence of TradeStrike and $STRIKE, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors can experience a whole new level of trading that uses blockchain technology to open up more opportunities without the usual restrictions, therefore maximizing the returns for its users in a secure manner.

Visit www.strikecoin.co for more information on TradeStrike.

CONTACT:

Disrupt Media

Tony Delgado

Email: info@disruptvip.com

Phone: 12018758684

SOURCE: Strike

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652040/Strike-Launches-New-Trading-Platform-TradeStrike