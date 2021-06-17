Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company"), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 16, 2021. A total of 48,344,016 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld The election of the following directors: Antanas (Tony) Guoga Carried 37,562,389

(95.31%) 1,847,382

(4.68%) Mohammed Adham Carried 37,687,458

(95.63%) 1,722,313

(4.37%) Jon Matonis Carried 37,682,412

(95.61%) 1,727,359

(4.38%) Peter Tutlys Carried 37,689,412

(95.63%) 1,720,359

(4.36%) Rubsun Ho Carried 37,689,412

(95.63%) 1,720,359

(4.36%) The appointment of Auditors: Carried 48,303,779

(99.91%) 40,237

(0.08%)

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

