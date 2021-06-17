Steve's Goods Launches Line of Delta 8 THC Products

LONGMONT, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Delta 8 is a hemp derivate that has properties similar to that of THC, but with a weaker effect. Often dubbed "Diet THC", the substance is currently legal in all 50 states.

One of the aspects that made the legalization of hemp so exciting was the wealth of possibilities provided by the plant. The cannabis plant family in general has always been full of potential. Hemp is the legal term given to any strain of cannabis that contains less than 0.3% of THC, and even though the legalization of hemp meant that only a fraction of all cannabis strains had been made legal at the federal level, that still opened up a world of possibilities.

The immediate result of that legalization was the CBD craze, which kicked into high gear after the 2018 farm bill made hemp legal at the federal level. Now another exciting compound derived from hemp has started making waves: Delta 8 THC. And award-winning CBD manufacturer Steve's Goods were quick to put their spin on this new trend.

What is Delta 8 THC?

THC is the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis. In other words, it's the substance that gets users "high". However, the naturally occurring variant of THC - the illegal one - is Delta 9 THC.

Delta 8 THC is a similar substance that can be derived from both hemp and cannabis. Delta 8 is "weaker" than Delta 9 - to put it simply - but it can produce similar effects. Steve's Goods goes over the difference between the substances on their website:

"Delta 9 is a stronger cannabinoid that attaches more directly to your cannabis receptors. This attachment is what gives the psychoactive effect. Delta 8 is very similar, almost identical but it will attach to a cannabis receptor differently less directly, causing less of a psychoactive effect. We just like to call it diet-weed! It is a more productive, less stoney psychoactive effect."

These attributes make Delta 8 attractive to people who want to experience the effects of THC but live in states where Delta 9 hasn't been legalized. And Delta 8 is both safer and more affordable than buying cannabis products from the black market in those states. For more information on this substance, visit http://stevesgoods.com/delta-8-carts/ .

The company behind the launch

Originally founded in 2016, Steve's good is an award-winning producer of CBD products with a history of excellence and working closely with hemp growers. The company has historically kept a close eye on the emergence of new hemp products, always looking for new ways in which hemp and its byproducts could be used to heal people and improve their everyday lives. That's why the company invests a substantial portion of its revenue in research and development.

That experience allowed them to launch their line of high-quality Delta 8 THC products, including delta 8 wax, delta 8 carts, delta 8 concentrates, delta 8 extracts, delta 8 shatters, and more. These products are now shipping to all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Steven Schultheis

Longmont, CO

720-727-9197

Support@StevesGoods.com

SOURCE: Steve's Goods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652068/Steves-Goods-Launches-Line-of-Delta-8-THC-Products