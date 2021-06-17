EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences



17-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 17 June, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in the emerging field of osteoimmunology, today announced that high-profile surgeons will present on the STRUCTURE clinical trial with Fibrin-PTH and on preclinical and clinical data for MagnetOs bone graft at the upcoming 16th annual meeting of the Korean American Spine Society, and at the Spine Summit 2021. Company management will also attend several U.S. clinical conferences in June, July and August. MagnetOs bone graft is supported by a growing set of preclinical data demonstrating equiva-lence to the current gold standard, autograft, with over three years of clinical experience since its first use in the UK in May 2017. Details of the conferences are as follows: 55th Annual Meeting of the Rocky Mountain Neurosurgical Society

Carlsbad, CA, U.S.

July 1-3, 2021

Presenter: Dr. John H. Chi, MD, MPH



San Diego, CA, U.S.

July 28-31, 2021

Bastrop, TX, U.S.

North Augusta, SC, U.S.

August 13, 2021



Traverse City, MI, U.S.

August 27-29, 2021 For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853 michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans. About MagnetOs bone graft

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body's early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe and it is now supported by more than three years of clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be pre-dictive of clinical experience in humans. MagnetOs is not cleared by TGA or FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft. Indications statement

U.S.: MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. Mag-netOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

All markets: Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the U.S. and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, has started a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words 'will' or 'expect' or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.



